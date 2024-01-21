KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Intellectuals, including university lecturers, have been urged to explain the background and geopolitical dynamics of the world that led to the creation of the illegitimate state of Israel, thus triggering the prolonged Palestine-Israel conflict.

Parti Amanah Negara president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said in a Facebook post today that the understanding of Muslims of the matter is crucial so that they do not fall into the power games of Western countries, including regarding the conflict.

He said Muslims find themselves trapped in the power games of the West, especially in Arab countries, due to this lack of understanding.

Advertisement

Mohamad, who is also the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, said Muslims must know that Western powers formed the illegitimate state of Israel after the downfall of Islamic governments, including the Ottoman Empire.

“Don’t forget that Israel was established by displacing the original Palestinian inhabitants. The state of Israel did not exist before 1948. The land that they occupy remains under the name Palestine,” he said.

He said the Western countries can no longer turn a blind eye to the human rights violations committed by the Zionist regime in Palestine.

Advertisement

“When the Zionists blatantly disregard human rights, I believe that the Palestine state will be liberated by the European people, including the South Africans,” he said.

South Africa initiated legal action against Israel earlier this month at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the Zionist regime of committing genocide against the people of Gaza. The country called on the ICJ to issue interim measures to protect the Palestinians and urged Israel to end its atrocities immediately. — Bernama