KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — It is important for civil servants to play their role in promoting the Malaysia Madani concept to ensure better understanding and appreciation among the public, said Datuk Azman Abidin, the Prime Minister’s political secretary.

He said the concept, introduced a year ago, has not reached a satisfactory level of understanding among the community, emphasising that there is a need for further comprehension and engagement.

“Even though it has been a year since the Madani concept was introduced, more extensive effort is required to disseminate its meaning to the community. This is particularly crucial among government employees, given their role in championing the ideals of the Madani government,” he said when met at the ‘Khidmat Demi Rakyat’ cheapest sales programme organised by Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary office here today.

On January 19, 2023, the Prime Minister introduced the concept of Malaysia Madani, an initiative that is inclusive of all groups and races, in an effort to restore the country’s dignity and glory on the world stage.

The Malaysia Madani framework focuses on the problem-solving process and values to build good morals in building a better society through six pillars, namely sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion.

Meanwhile, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar, expressed hope that Malaysians from all walks of life, irrespective of their backgrounds, would participate in realising the objectives of the Malaysia Madani concept.

“Madani envisions elevating Malaysia to greater heights and I’m confident that every citizen aspires for our country’s excellence. Undoubtedly, achieving the Madani concept requires the collective involvement of everyone,” she said. — Bernama