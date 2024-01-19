KUCHING, Jan 19 — Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar is reported to have tendered his resignation as Dewan Negara president in order to be appointed the eighth Sarawak governor.

The Malaysian Insight said in its news report that it had sighted the resignation letter.

The report said further that Wan Junaidi was expected to take the oath of office later.

The current Sarawak Head of State is Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, who has held the position since March 2014.

The Borneo Post is seeking official comments on the report.

However, it is learnt that Taib’s current term as the Sarawak governor is expected to end at the end of next month. — Borneo Post

