KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — PKR’s Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim has expressed concerns with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) impartiality, following former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s claim that his son was threatened with a five-year prison term.

The Johor politician said he hoped the national anti-graft agency was performing its duties professionally and not resorting to threats and coercion for its investigations.

“I take Dr Mahathir’s complaint seriously that his son, who was recently investigated by the MACC, was threatened with a five-year prison sentence.

“This kind of thing should not happen,” said Hassan in an open letter yesterday to MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

The 72-year-old activist-lawyer was responding to Dr Mahathir’s claim on Twitter that his son has been unfairly accused of wrongdoing and was threatened to be jailed for five years.

Hassan, who is a member of the special committee on corruption, reminded that the MACC is not a prosecuting body or a court.

“The areas of prosecution and punishment is the duty of the public prosecutor and also the court’s judge of the court.

“MACC’s duty is the same as that of the police where it acts as an investigative agency and is subject to the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC),” he said, in reference to Malaysia’s laws and regulations concerning criminal investigations and trial proceedings.

Despite that, Hassan commended the MACC for conducting investigations related to the Pandora Papers and Panama Papers.

He hoped that the MACC would act in a fair and transparent manner.

“Investigations should not only target those considered opponents or adversaries of the ruling unity government, but also include their supporters and members.

“The MACC must act transparently, professionally, and with integrity in carrying out its duties, based on the principles of fearlessness and impartiality,” he said.

On Thursday, the MACC directed businessman Mirzan Mahathir to declare his assets, whether or not they are in his possession, within 30 days.