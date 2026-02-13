SIBU, Feb 13 — The public has been urged to keep a safe distance from a partially collapsed row of shophouses along Jalan Pahlawan after the entire eight-unit block subsided by about three feet in the early hours of Friday.

Sibu Municipal Council (MPS) chairman Clarence Ting said the incident occurred at around 2.30am, leaving the structure unstable and at risk of further movement.

“The structure is still shifting and not safe. We urge members of the public not to cross the yellow safety lines as falling debris remains a real danger,” he told reporters at the scene on Friday morning.

Firefighters were immediately dispatched after being alerted to the incident and have since secured the perimeter to prevent onlookers from entering the hazardous zone.

Ting confirmed that, as of now, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

“We are thankful that no one was hurt. Public safety is our top priority and we need everyone’s cooperation,” he said.

Nearby restaurants and open-air kitchens have been ordered to cease operations with immediate effect, and official closure notices will be issued soon.

Also present at the site was Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, along with representatives from the police, Fire and Rescue Department, Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and the Resident’s Office.

According to Ting, an emergency meeting will be convened at MPS at 2.30pm today involving all relevant technical agencies to determine the next course of action.

He stressed that the entire block has been deemed unsafe and that investigations into the cause of the subsidence will be carried out without delay.

“We must act swiftly to ensure the area is stabilised and safe again,” he added.

Technical authorities will also assess adjacent buildings and nearby houses before any decisions are made regarding their safety.

Shoplot owners have been instructed to report to MPS for further arrangements, while matters involving tenants will be handled by the respective property owners once ownership details are verified.

The affected stretch remains under tight security control as investigations into the ground subsidence continue. — The Borneo Post