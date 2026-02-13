KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — A woman was killed and two others were seriously injured in an accident involving three vehicles at KM438.5 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) north-bound heading towards Sungai Buaya early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Muhklis Mukhtar said they received an emergency call at 6.30am and dispatched a fire engine from the Bukit Sentosa station, arriving at the scene at 6.55am.

He said the accident involved two Perodua Myvi cars and a Honda Jazz.

“The first Perodua Myvi was carrying two victims — a 25-year-old man who was trapped and suffered serious injuries, and a 44-year-old woman who was thrown out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Ministry of Health (MOH) medical officers.

“A 30-year-old woman travelling in the second Perodua Myvi was also trapped and sustained serious injuries, while a 27-year-old man in the Honda Jazz managed to get out on his own and suffered only minor injuries,” he said in a statement.

He said the operation to extricate the trapped victims was completed at 7.13am, and all victims were subsequently handed over to the MOH for further action. — Bernama