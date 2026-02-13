KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman and the party on their emphatic victory in Bangladesh’s general election, describing the outcome as a triumph of democracy.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said the Bangladeshi people had delivered a clear mandate at the ballot box despite facing extraordinary challenges.

“I also wish to express appreciation to my dear friend, Dr Muhammad Yunus, for his stewardship as Chief Adviser during this important transition and for ensuring that the democratic process proceeded smoothly,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia remains committed to enhancing engagement with the new Bangladeshi administration.

“Malaysia looks forward to working with the new Bangladeshi leadership to bring new energy to our bilateral ties. I join Malaysians in extending our warmest regards to the people of Bangladesh,” he added.

Foreign media reported that more than 127.6 million people of Bangladesh were eligible to vote in the election, which also included a referendum on constitutional reforms.

The 13th parliamentary election is seen as a significant political milestone for the nation of 175 million people following the mass uprising in August 2024 that led to the removal of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Tarique, 60, is the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and former president Ziaur Rahman. — Bernama