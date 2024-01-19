KANGAR, Jan 19 — The Jan 10 seizure of 528 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu worth RM19 million in Padang Besar, which the media reported on Jan 15, was not made in the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) area.

FRIM director-general Ismail Parlan said in a statement today that police had questioned FRIM staff on Jan 16 and found that the actual location of the seizure was outside the FRIM Research Station area in Mata Ayer.

“The Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) wishes to explain that media reports about the 20 sacks of syabu that were said to have been in the Forest Reserve Institute Malaysia area recently are inaccurate.

“In addition, the full name of FRIM is not Forest Reserve Institute Malaysia but Forest Research Institute Malaysia,” he said.

He said FRIM appreciated the role of the media in disseminating important information to the general public and hoped that the media would correct the facts in future reports regarding the case.

“FRIM is always ready to assist the police in such matters,” he said.

For any FRIM-related enquiries, contact the FRIM Corporate Communications Unit at 03-6279 7555/ 7458 or via email at [email protected].

On Jan 15, a local online portal reported that police had crippled the biggest drug trafficking syndicate in Perlis which used the FRIM Federal Reserve Forest area in Padang Besar as a transit location after seizing the 528kg of syabu on Jan 10.

The report also said that an inspection of the area found an iron trolley, covered with branches and leaves, that contained 20 sacks filled with 480 packets of Chinese tea believed to be methamphetamine, commonly known as syabu weighing 528kg. — Bernama