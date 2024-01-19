KUCHING, Jan 19 ― Rising water levels in three Debak villages in the wee hours today forced 114 villagers to move the flood relief centre at Dewan Millenia.

As of 10am today, the centre is sheltering flood victims from 32 families.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee said the flood victims comprised of 24 men, 31 women, 19 boys, 19 girls, three babies, one disabled man, and 15 elderly folks.

Advertisement

The flood victims are from Kampung Lalang, Kampung Bungey, and Kampung Babu.

As of the time of writing, conditions at the flood relief centre were found to be safe and under control.

It is understood that the flood water level is rising despite it being low tide in the Debak river. ― Borneo Post

Advertisement