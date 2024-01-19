PUTRAJAYA, Jan 19 — Governmernt agencies at all levels will be mobilising post-flood missions in the effort to ease the plight of flood victims in the affected states, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid who is also National Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the post-flood mission planning will be carried out in collaboration with the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and other government agencies.

“Usually the problems occur are after a disaster. On this matter many volunteered to help during a disaster but not many came to help in the aftermath,” he said in a press conference after delivering a new year’s message to National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) personnel at Pulau Meranti today.

He also explained that financial assistance to flood victims is only given to those registered at the Temporary Relief Centres (PPS).

“Assistance for flood victims by Nadma through the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) at the district levels is given to the names listed when they were transferred in PPS.

In his address today, Ahmad Zahid requested that aspects of crisis and strategic communication management be improved at every level of disaster management because effective communication is the key to all rescue and relief efforts. — Bernama

