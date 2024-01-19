JAKARTA, Jan 19 ― AirAsia will have daily Jakarta-Kuching flights from the current thrice a week starting from February 8.

In a statement today, the airline said the increase in frequency comes at the right time and marks a significant milestone in tourism recovery for both countries.

With the added frequency, AirAsia will offer more convenient travel options at affordable fares.

“The Kuching-Jakarta connection is a precursor to wider connectivity from Sarawak to other parts of Indonesia, especially with the establishment of the country’s new administrative capital, Nusantara, in East Kalimantan,” the airline added.

Seats are available for booking now for immediate travel, starting from as low as 689,000 rupiah all-in for flights departing Jakarta and RM149 from Kuching, via the AirAsia Superapp and airasia.com website.

According to AirAsia, the route, operated by AirAsia Indonesia, was launched on June 15 last year.

Since then, it has been a popular choice among travellers from both cities, either for Indonesians to explore the wonders of Kuching’s natural beauty and rich heritage or for Sarawakians to indulge in Jakarta’s shopping and culinary. ― Bernama