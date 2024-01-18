CYBERJAYA, Jan 18 — The Treasury has started disbursing funds for projects under the Budget 2024 to various agencies this month, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The fast disbursement is meant to accelerate the projects without having to wait longer for continuous project implementation,” said Anwar, who is also finance minister at a news conference in conjunction with the unity government Cabinet Members’ Retreat here today.

Anwar and 31 ministers attended the two-day retreat held at Cyberview Resort & Spa from yesterday.

Commenting on the country’s economic outlook for 2024, Anwar said the utmost priority was political stability, followed by the clarity of policies. — Bernama

