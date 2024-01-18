KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Malaysia Delivery Partners Association called for the government’s intervention in the sudden lowering of delivery wage imposed by p-hailing operators without prior discussion.

Advertisement

The association, in a statement today, said that this has become a continuous issue and a dilemma for their riders.

“Malaysia Delivery Partners Association urged the government to expedite the Gig Economy Regulatory Body to protect the welfare of gig economy participants, especially P-Hailing.

“We also urge the government to take short-term measures on the latest issues faced by P-Hailing riders, especially regarding the issue of payment rates and wages,” they said.

Advertisement

The association further claimed that the decision taken by the operators was disrespectful to the former discussion with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, last August.

The group urged operators to return the wage to the original payment immediately.

“This is because the current wage payment rate is very low and the calculation of the wage payment rate is not clear.

Advertisement

“We also call for the government to take action and intervene in issues related to p-hailing.

“Our view is that as long as there is no specific act created by the government related to the p-hailing gig economy, this issue will continue to drag on and only the government can draft and issue policies or guidelines covering the entire P-Hailing Gig Economic Ecosystem,” the group said.

On August 8 last year, the food and delivery operators had a meeting with Anwar, along with Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and former Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar.

Apart from Malaysia Delivery Partners Association, several p-hailing non-governmental organisations also attended the discussion.

During the meeting, the companies agreed to be more transparent and to review the wage rates paid to their riders.