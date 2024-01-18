KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The number of flood victims in Johor and Sabah has shown a decrease, while in Pahang the number has remained unchanged, as of 8pm today,

According to the latest disaster report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Control Centre, a total of 205 victims are still seeking shelter in five temporary relief centres in these three states.

In Johor, a relief centre in Batu Pahat was closed this evening, while two others in Segamat are still housing 65 victims from 19 families.

In Sabah, one relief centre was closed, leaving only one operational in the Beluran district, accommodating 30 victims from 16 families.

In Pahang, the number of flood victims remains at 110 from 36 families, who are taking shelter at two centres in Rompin.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station shows that five rivers in four states are at dangerous levels.

The rivers are Sungai Johor, Kota Tinggi and Sungai Muar, Segamat in Johor; Sungai Kedah, Kota Setar (Kedah): Sungai Arau in Arau (Perlis) and Sungai Terengganu, Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

Nadma also informed that 17 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Kuala Mentiga-Terapai in Pekan, Pahang; Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor and Jalan Bukit Kayu Hitam-Bukit Tangga-Sintok in Kubang Pasu, Kedah.

The statement said the number of fire victims still seeking shelter in a relief centre in Kuching, Sarawak, remains unchanged at 38 people from 12 families as of 8pm today. — Bernama