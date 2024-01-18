KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed that the commission had recorded a statement from the son of a former prime minister yesterday, believed to be over his business ventures in the late 1990s.

A source from the MACC when contacted said the individual was called to give his statement, including declaring his assets in the country and abroad.

The investigation is believed to be over the individual’s purchase of a Government Linked Company’s (GLC) subsidiary.

“The investigation requires the individual to declare all his assets, either in the country or outside the country, in writing,” said the source.

Media reports claimed that the MACC had called up the individual last month in connection with claims of bribery and corruption. ― Bernama

