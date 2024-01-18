KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has refuted claims that it is investigating the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali as alleged on social media.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki described the viral post as fake and could tarnish the KSN’s name.

“We are not investigating KSN, it’s all fake,” he told Bernama, today.

Claims that Mohd Zuki was being investigated by the MACC involving various issues, were shared by a social media user on the X platform through his post which, among other things, alleged that the matter had been confirmed by a source from Mohd Zuki’s office. — Bernama

