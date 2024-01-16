KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants the single regulatory agency of the country’s borders, namely the Malaysia Checkpoints and Border Agency (MCBA), to operate immediately to protect the nation’s security and sovereignty.

He said the government always prioritised Malaysians in any matter, including issues regarding the presence of refugees and asylum seekers, who are constantly on the government’s radar.

“... the country’s security cannot be compromised and manipulated by any party.

“I urge all government entities to implement coordination and adaptation to the existing legal mechanism so that it continues to be complied with by everyone in the country,” he posted on Facebook today.

The matter is among the essence of the meeting of the high-level committee on the management of refugees and asylum seekers chaired by him.

According to the deputy prime minister, the meeting was held, among others, to review decisions and update the implementation of work by ministries, departments and main agencies involved in the matter of refugees. — Bernama

