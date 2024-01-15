ALOR SETAR, Jan 15 — Controversial blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin has no credibility to comment on current national issues, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He pointed out that Raja Petra’s decision to flee from Malaysia over several court issues clearly showed he lacked the integrity to provide any meaningful comments.

“He chose to be in another country rather than face his legal issues, so he lack credibility to comment at this point.

“I don’t want to say more (about Raja Petra) as the situation won’t change the facts. It’s better to manage and ensure people’s welfare than be bothered to talk about him... it’s a wasted column in the newspapers as well,” he told reporters after visiting the Sungai Kedah/Sungai Anak Bukit flood mitigation project near here today.

The police had previously announced that they would refer to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to determine any action against Raja Petra over allegations that opposition MPs were trying to topple the government that was dubbed the ‘Dubai Move’.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain did share that the Malaysia Today web portal founder and writer was currently in London.

Saifuddin also touched on Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s use of the word ‘barua’ (Malay derogatory term for lackey or henchman) in his recent statements following the arrest of four individuals from the Kedah Darul Aman Football Association by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for suspected bribery involving RM6 million.

“I try to avoid... elections are over, the people have decided. Religion teaches me to be virtuous, decent, pious, and the syariah guides my word choices, so let’s all practise restraint,” he said, adding that as leaders, such terms should be avoided to preserve relations among all parties. — Bernama