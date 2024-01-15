KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Ipoh Barat MP M Kulasegaran today labelled Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's recent inflammatory remark against ethnic minorities as part of a "comeback plan" by attempting to endear himself to his vote bank.

The DAP leader alleged Dr Mahathir likely had an ulterior motive, pointing to the former prime minister's "fall from grace" in the 15th general election where he lost his deposit in defending the Langkawi seat.

"I think it is crucial to address not only the divisive nature of his comments but also the possible ulterior motives behind such statements," Kulasegaran said in a statement.

"Mahathir, known for his shrewd moves in Malaysia's political chess game, I believe his divisive rhetoric possibly sheds light on his last-ditch desperate political agenda."

Advertisement

Dr Mahathir in an interview with Indian-language TV channel Thanthi TV had alleged that the Indian and Chinese communities in Malaysia do not identify as Malaysians because they still have loyalty to “their countries of origin”.

In recent months, Dr Mahathir has been a vocal proponent of assimilating minorities to become Malays so the country can be monoethnic after he joined Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) led by Datuk Ibrahim Ali — which was formed as the political extension of the latter's Malay supremacist group Perkasa.

Kulasegaran said he believes Dr Mahathir knew exactly what he was doing when he made the remark, and that the statement was intended to shore up support by preying on racial prejudices.

Advertisement

"What Mahathir intends to do is simple, first he aims to divide the nation by using inflammatory language that targets specific racial or ethnic groups, playing on existing tensions or fears within the people. Then he makes one group, scapegoats," the DAP leader alleged.

"He blames one ethnic group for societal problems, economic challenges, or other issues that can be used to create a common enemy and rally support against them."

He then urged the public not to be swayed, highlighting how using racism and bigotry to win political support is an unethical and divisive strategy that exploits the public's prejudices for personal or political gain.

"It involves manipulating emotions, promoting stereotypes, and fostering an 'us versus them' mentality. While it can be effective in the short term, it can have severe consequences for social cohesion, tolerance, and the overall well-being of a nation.

"Do not let Mahathir win because then Malaysia loses," he added.