GEORGE TOWN, Jan 15 — Fourteen Penang students from low-income backgrounds are the first recipients of Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd’s scholarship programme in the northern state.

Speaking at the award ceremony today, Ancom Nylex managing director and group chief executive officer Lee Cheun Wei said the 14 were selected based on their academic prowess and determination to succeed despite facing financial challenges.

“Their stories are not just tales of adversity but shining examples of perseverance and determination,” he said in his speech at the scholarship presentation ceremony at The Wembley Hotel.

He extended his thanks to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow for officiating the ceremony and his support for education and the youths of Penang.

“At Ancom Crop Care, we firmly believe that education is not a privilege but a fundamental right,” he said.

Later, in his speech, Chow said the selected students were born in Penang and from financially challenged families.

“I commend the company for your commitment towards investing in the future of Penang by providing opportunities for our youth to pursue their tertiary education in local universities,” he said.

He said these scholarships are investments in the future of Penang and he is confident that the young scholars will contribute significantly to the state’s progress in future.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (centre), Ancom Crop Care chairman Datuk Abd Hapiz Abdullah and Ancom Crop Care CEO Lee Cheun Wei with the scholarship recipients and their family members. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

One of the students, Sim Tong Yong, 20, who is studying pharmacy in AIMST University, said the scholarship gives underprivileged students the opportunity to further their studies.

“This will help students to achieve success in life,” he said.

Nur Ayuni Dayana Shahrizan, 20, who is studying Islamic banking and finance at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia, said she’s grateful to be awarded the scholarship.

“This will help relieve the financial burden on my family and help me complete my studies,” she said.

Law student, B.Tharshini, 22, said she is grateful to be awarded the scholarship.

“I face a lot of financial difficulties so this will help me in completing my studies,” she said.

Ancom Crop Care has allocated RM1 million over a three-year period to fund this scholarship programme.

Each scholarship recipient will receive a maximum of RM10,000 each for tuition fees over the duration of their programmes.