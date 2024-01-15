PUTRAJAYA, Jan 15 — Attorney General (AG) Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh today asserted his right to initiate and discontinue charges against an accused person as the public prosecutor is enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

He said that as the public prosecutor, he is not duty bound to furnish a reason to anyone on why criminal charges are made or why trials in court are dropped midway as long as the discretionary powers have been exercised lawfully and takes into consideration the evidence presented by the respective investigating bodies.

“The role of AG as the PP is well established and protected under Article 145 of the Federal Constitution,” he said in his maiden speech at the opening of the legal year 2024 here.

AG and PP are abbreviations for the attorney general and public prosecutor respectively.

“Therefore, it is pertinent at this juncture to emphasise that the office of the PP must be permitted to discharge its duties well within the confines of Federal Constitution,” Ahmad Terrirudin said.

He did not name anyone or refer to any specific case, but his remarks come in the wake of a legal challenge by the Malaysian Bar for a judicial review of the discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) granted last year to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who was accused of 47 counts of abusing millions of ringgit belonging to a charitable foundation called Yayasan Akalbudi.

The High Court granted the DNAA after the prosecutor requested to discontinue the trial.

