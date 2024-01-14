KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail have extended prayers and well-wishes for the marriage of Sultan Brunei’s son, Pengiran Muda Abdul Mateen Bolkiah and his wife Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anisha Rosnah Adam.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar said he and Dr Wan Azizah are honoured to have received the invitation from the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha to the royal wedding at Istana Nurul Iman, Bandar Seri Begawan, today.

He also attached several photos of the royal wedding ceremony.

In the post, Anwar also mentioned that he had the opportunity to meet other Asean leaders at the ceremony, including Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The union of Pengiran Muda Abdul Mateen and Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anisha Rosnah was solemnised in a ceremony that took place at the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque on Thursday. — Bernama

