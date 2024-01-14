KUCHING, Jan 14 — Sarawak’s largest party Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will play its role at the national level to assist in ensuring political stability in the country, its president Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said today.

“As a friend in the unity government, we will give our input and we hope that our political approach at the national level will ensure that Malaysia is stable so we can develop our country,” he told reporters after PBB’s supreme council meeting at its headquarters here.

The Sarawak premier said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) wants to see political stability at the national level.

“Whatever move, whether it is Dubai or London, we should reduce this kind of politics and instead we should concentrate our efforts towards improving our economy,” he said, referring to a purported recent backroom deal to remove Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from office.

“The fact is that Malaysia has the expertise and strength to become a developed nation,” added Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman.

He said political stability, expertise and the ability to conduct research will give benefits to the whole country.

“This is the approach that Sarawak is taking,” he said.

He said that with good income, the state government will give emphasis to education, and added that it is the only way to elevate lives and livelihoods.

Because education is so important, Abang Johari reiterated that the state government is giving free tertiary education to Sarawak students at five state-owned universities from 2026.