ALOR GAJAH, Jan 13 — Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students must grab the various initiatives offered by the state government through the Melaka State Education Trust Fund (Tapem) to further their studies.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said this is a catalyst for them to achieve success in the SPM examinations and go on to continue their studies at a higher level.

“For example, at Universiti Islam Melaka (UNIMEL), Tapem will give Melaka-born students an incentive of RM1,000 to ease their burden in furthering their studies.

“Through Tapem, we also provide financing facilities for those who excel in the SPM according to certain criteria and methods.

He told reporters this after attending the Masjid Tanah parliamentary constituency 2023 SPM motivational programme at Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi Mara Masjid Tanah here today that was participated by 1,165 students from 10 schools.

He also said that the year-long free accommodation initiative would be able to reduce the burden on students pursuing higher education.

“So far, the initiative is offered by the Islamic University of Melaka (Unimel) and it is open to all students who register at the institution, regardless of their background,” he said.

He added that this kind of initiative can also be a platform for children who do not want to continue their studies in the academic field.

“We have 23 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in Melaka offering various courses that can guarantee a better future for these children.

“So, I want them to pursue higher education without financial constraints being an issue,” he said. — Bernama