GEORGE TOWN, Jan 13 — Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) will install two new pipes in Sungai Perai as a temporary measure after the pipe sprung a new leak yesterday that is deemed irreparable.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the replacement work needs to be approved by the Public Works Department (JKR) beforehand as the diversion will cross the Ampang Jajar bridge, which is under the department’s supervision.

“The pipe has been at the riverbed for over 30 years and cannot be repaired and assessments indicate that the concrete protecting the pipe has been chipped off in many places, so PBAPP suggests that two new pipes be installed and we hope that the JKR can approve it immediately as it is an emergency repair.

“For the long term, we will build a new pipe further from the bridge on the surface of the river and not at its bed,” he told reporters after an event in Penang Hill here today, adding that two pipes would involve a detour of 500 metres and is expected to take a month to complete.

Regarding the leak at the riverbed, Chow, who is PBAPP chairman said that the situation was being monitored closely and there are experienced divers ready to make temporary repairs there if needed.

“We have sealed the leak but the high water pressure caused a leak in another area,” he said, stressing that the leak only affected consumers in the Barat Daya district and 88 per cent of accounts have regained their water supply, leaving only 10,000 affected. — Bernama

