GEORGE TOWN, Jan 13 ― The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has announced that consumers in areas under the second phase of water supply restoration have fully received supply as of 6am today.

In a statement today, PBAPP said that the second phase of water supply restoration involved 495,065 consumers, or 84 per cent of the 590,000 affected users in Seberang Perai and on the island.

“At present, PBAPP is working to restore water supply to 99.5 per cent of the 590,000 consumers, starting from 6am today, with optimal treated water from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant to Penang island.

“PBAPP is also focusing efforts on restoring water supply in the Barat Daya district, especially in the areas of distribution where pipes end and high areas, which is expected to be completed by 6 am tomorrow,” said the statement.

A total of 590,000 user accounts throughout Penang were affected by a scheduled water supply disruption starting at 6 am on Wednesday, but at least 101 areas in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) and Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) were expected to receive water supply after 48 hours.

A total of 157 areas involving SPT, Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS), Timur Laut and Barat Daya districts on the island will begin receiving water supply after 72 hours.

Meanwhile, PBAPP said that they have identified several sections involving new leaks in the Sungai Perai pipeline that occurred yesterday.

“The repair work on the leaks will be carried out as soon as possible,” said the statement.

Yesterday, the media reported that PBAPP took immediate steps to divert a temporary pipe following the discovery of new leaks in the Sungai Perai pipeline.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was reported as saying that the 900-millimetre diameter pipe was diverted across the Ampang Jajar bridge on the river's surface.

The emergency measure was taken after an assessment found that the existing pipe in Sungai Perai could no longer be repaired. ― Bernama