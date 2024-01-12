KUCHING, Jan 12 — The government is studying the need to extend aid in the form of grants or loans to Penang for main valves upgrading works at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA) in Butterworth, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also energy transition and public utilities minister, said valve replacement works involving maintenance operations in the state need to be implemented to prevent further losses due to non-revenue water (NRW).

“As we know, many main pipes nationwide are damaged and when we upgrade the pumps for water supply and the like, old pipes burst easily.

“This is among the challenges faced by service providers not only in Penang but also in other states. That is why our focus is on reducing non-revenue water,” he said.

He told reporters this after the launch of the e-Money and Cashless Night Market at Metrocity here tonight.

He said his ministry would continue to monitor and cooperate with water services providers in states to ensure water supply systems could be upgraded.

The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP), in a statement this morning, said stage two of water supply restoration had started at 6am today with the optimum pumping of treated water from the Sungai Dua LRA to the island. It is targeting to restore supply to 495,065 consumers by 6am tomorrow.

A total of 590,000 consumer accounts throughout Penang are affected by a four-day scheduled water cut which began at 6am on Wednesday.

However, at least 101 areas in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) and Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) districts are expected to get back their supply after 48 hours while 157 areas in SPT, Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) as well as north-east and south-west districts on the island will get theirs after 72 hours. — Bernama