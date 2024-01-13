GEORGE TOWN, Jan 13 — The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has restored water supply to 90.4 per cent of affected consumers (533,000) as of 7pm today.

“Despite a significant loss of water from new leaks in the main pipeline near Sunga Perai yesterday, PBAPP continues to pump water from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant to the island section,” it said, adding that it is working to restore water supply to as many residents as possible without causing more significant leaks or more severe issues in Sungai Perai.

A total of 590,000 consumer accounts across Penang were affected by the scheduled disruptions starting at 6am on Wednesday (January 10).

According to PBAPP, water supply in at least 101 areas in the Seberang Perai Utara and Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) districts is expected to be restored after 48 hours and 72 hours in 157 areas in SPT, the Seberang Perai Selatan, Timur Laut and Barat Daya districts on the island.

PBAPP said the third phase of the restoration, involving 99.5 per cent of the affected consumers in Seberang Perai and on the island part of the state, is ongoing and expected to be fully restored by 6am tomorrow.

“The fourth phase of water supply restoration for the remaining 0.5 per cent of the affected consumers at the end-of-line (EoL) and highland areas in the southern part of the island is expected to be restored at 6am tomorrow,” read the statement.

It was reported that works to install new pipes as a temporary diversion across Sungai Perai due to the recent leaks detected in the riverbed pipe will begin at midnight.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was reported to have said that the works involve the construction of temporary structures to allow pipes measuring 600 millimetres to be installed to replace the damaged pipes at the riverbed temporarily.

He said the works are expected to be carried out by the appointed contractor around the clock, and the project is expected to be completed within 21 days. — Bernama