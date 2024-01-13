KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― The number of flood victims in Johor and Pahang increased slightly to 5,755 people at 44 relief centres (PPS) as of 6am today, compared to 5,749 people at 41 PPS last night.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), 4,982 of the victims, involving 1,390 families, are at 35 PPS in six districts in Johor, while the remaining 773 victims, from 230 families, are at nine PPS in Pahang.

In Johor, 3,773 of the victims are at 24 PPS in Kota Tinggi, with the others in Mersing (620 people at four PPS), Kluang (350 people in three PPS), Segamat (89 people in two PPS), Batu Pahat (70 victims at one PPS) and Johor Baru (80 victims at one PPS).

In Pahang, 15 people are in one PPS in Maran, Pekan (570 people at four PPS) and Rompin (188 people at four PPS).

Meanwhile, several rivers in Johor still recorded danger levels, namely Sungai Johor and Sungai Sedili Kecil (Kota Tinggi), Sungai Endau (Kluang) and Sungai Tenglu Besar and Sungai Jemaluang (Mersing), Sungai Pahang at Bera, Pekan and Maran, as well as Sungai Rompin, Sungai Kedah Kota Setar (Kedah), Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak (Perak), Sungai Arau in Arau (Perlis) and Sungai Terengganu in Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu).

The report also stated 56 roads closed due to flood disasters, damaged bridges and landslides. They Jalan Johor Baru-Endau in Kota Tinggi, Johor; Trolak Selatan in Batang Padang, Perak and Jalan Kuala Mentiga - Terapai in Pekan, Pahang. ― Bernama

