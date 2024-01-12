SEPANG, Jan 12 — An acid gas leak occurred at a factory near the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here early today, but no casualties were reported.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) operations centre said it received an emergency call at 3.10am regarding a “pure acid” gas leak from a 20 metric tonne tank.

Following that, the Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Special Team from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Station was rushed to the location at 4.40am to carry out monitoring work at the scene of the leakage.

“Firefighters also managed to transfer 10 metric tonnes of gas into replacement barrels provided by the factory,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

It said nine personnel from JBPM Selangor and KLIA along with two engines were also rushed to the scene to assist in the operations. — Bernama

Advertisement