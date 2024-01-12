IPOH, Jan 12 — The first female appointed as a Syariah Appeal Court judge in Perak, Nor Hadina Ahmad Zabidi, described her appointment as a tribute to women.

Nor Hadina, 55, who holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the International Islamic University Malaysia has previously served as chief Shariah prosecutor at the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur Syariah Court.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to His Royal Highness (Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah) and the Perak Islamic Religious Council and Malay Customs (MAIPk) for entrusting me with the appointment as a Syariah Appeal Court judge,” she said when approached by reporters after receiving her appointment letter here today.

Earlier at the Appointment Letter Presentation Ceremony for the president and members of MAIPk for the 2024-2025 term, Sultan Nazrin presented appointment letters to Nor Hadina and seven other judges of the Syariah Court of Perak.

When asked about her mission, the native of Kampung Beluru, Kuala Kangsar, emphasised that her goal extends beyond delivering justice to women, she is committed to upholding merit in every case she presides over.

“It’s not solely about delivering justice to women, we carefully consider the merits of each case. Most importantly, our aim is to ensure justice for all parties involved in each specific case,” she said.

At the same ceremony, Sultan Nazrin presented appointment letters to other State Syariah Court judges, including Chief Judge of the Syariah High Court, Datuk Mohd Amran Mat Zain and Mohamad Taifor Ahmad Rusdi, who was appointed as the Chairman of the State Syariah Appeal Court.

The other five judges of the Perak Syariah Appeal Court include Datuk Kamardin Hashim, Datuk Mohd Radzi Abd Latif, Datuk Mohamad Shakir Abdul Hamid and Datuk Abas Nordin. — Bernama