IPOH, Jan 12 — UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini has been re-appointed president of the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) for another term, 2024-2025.

The former chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) received the instrument of appointment from the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, in a ceremony here today.

Mohd Annuar, who is the MAIPk president for the 2021-2023 term, holds a Master’s Degree in Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, in the United States,

At the ceremony, Sultan Nazrin also presented the instrument of appointment to 27 other MAIPk members, including Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad as chairman of the Perak Islamic Religious Committee.

The lineup of MAIPk members for the 2024-2025 term witnessed the re-appointment of seven members from the previous term and 13 new faces. — Bernama