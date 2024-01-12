GEORGE TOWN, Jan 12 — A new leak has been detected at the Sungai Perai underwater pipeline, just hours after the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) commenced the stage two water supply recovery plan.

According to a Facebook post by PBAPP, they are investigating the location of the leak as they could not ascertain if it is at the same section that was repaired yesterday.

“PBAPP will continue to pump water through the pipeline for now,” the statement said.

They advised consumers under the stage two water supply recovery plan to store water as a precaution.

“This pipeline may be shut down later for emergency repair works,” they said.

They said the situation is now under investigation and the latest findings will be shared when they have accurate information regarding the incident.

However, the 11am Facebook post on the new leak was suddenly removed and was no longer on the PBAPP page.

Earlier this morning, the water company had said all repair works were completed and stage two of the water supply recovery plan for 84 per cent of the affected consumers started at 6am today.