GEORGE TOWN, Jan 12 — The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has started stage two of its supply recovery plan today to restore service for 495,065 consumers in the state.

According to a press statement this morning, all scheduled water works including the repair of the underwater pipeline in Sungai Perai were complete.

Water supply will normalise for 84 per cent of 590,000 affected consumers in both Seberang Perai and the island between 6am today and 6am tomorrow.

“Consumers closest to the Bukit Dumbar Reservoir and pumping station complex will receive water supply first,” the PBAPP said.

Supply resumption will then spread outwards and south towards areas in the southwest district on the island.

Water supply has normalised for most areas on the Penang island and Seberang Perai today.

PBAPP said stage three and four of its water supply recovery plan for the remaining affected consumers, such as those on high ground and end-of-line, will be completed as scheduled by 6am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bayan Lepas assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz said water supply has normalised in some areas in Bayan Lepas.

He thanked the various agencies including PBAPP, the volunteer fire brigade and the city councils for sending water tankers to the affected areas in his constituency over the last two days.

“I hope water supply will normalise for the other areas in Teluk Kumbar and areas on higher ground soon,” he said.