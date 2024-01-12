PUTRAJAYA, Jan 12 — The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) has suggested a mechanism for the management of e-waste generated by households, its minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said.

The mechanism needs to be in line with the latest technological developments to supervise the disposal of e-waste and ensure environmental sustainability, he said, adding that his ministry will work together with other ministries, including the Housing and Local Government Ministry, the Energy Transition and Public Utilities Ministry and the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry for the purpose of preparing the mechanism.

“While the campaign (to manage and dispose of e-waste) is important, I agree that we need to look at a specific and structured policy for e-waste, because e-waste is beginning to cover a bigger component of our waste today,” he said after launching the NRES Green Lifestyle Day here today.

E-waste is electric and electronic items that are broken, not functioning or old and outdated like mobile phones, computers, televisions, washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners. E-waste is produced by two sources, the industrial sector and households.

Advertisement

According to the Department of Environment (DOE) website, e-waste is categorised as scheduled waste with the code SW110 under the first Schedule, Environmental Quality (Scheduled Waste) Regulations 2005, the Environmental Quality Act 1974, enforced by the DOE. — Bernama

Advertisement