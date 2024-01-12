KAJANG, Jan 12 — The Safe Sports Code introduced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) last year will be implemented in all mainstream schools this year, KBS Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said.

He said this was necessary given the large groups involved in sports activities at school level and the code was already extended to sports schools and universities last year by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Higher Education Institutions (IPT).

“In schools, various individuals, including athletes, teachers, parents and coaches, actively participate in sports. Therefore, the Safe Sports Code functions as a crucial guideline that should be widely disseminated throughout society.

“When this code is successfully introduced in schools, we want it to be implemented for co-curricular activities, as well as physical education and health classes,” he told reporters after officiating the National Women’s Sports Challenge Championship at Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) here today.

The Safe Sports Code introduced by KBS is a guide and reference for all sports communities on the scope of safe sports and responsibilities in the conduct of sports activities, especially those involving child athletes.

The code, which also includes a Code of Conduct, is used to handle complaints of sexual harassment in the sports industry.

Commenting on the National Women’s Sports Challenge Championship, Adam Adli emphasised the need to enhance the organisation of open sporting events like this to narrow the gender gap and foster greater community involvement in sports.

The championship, organised by the ministry, aimed to involve 3,500 participants at the zone and national levels, involving four sports events: netball, handball, volleyball, and electronic sports (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang). — Bernama