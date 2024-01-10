KOTA TINGGI, Jan 10 — The public is advised to be careful and obey warning signs when travelling along the route from Felda Sungai Mas towards Lok Heng here following yesterday’s landslide incident.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said even though there was a small landslide in that area, the road is still safe to use.

“The road involved is an inner road connecting Felda Sungai Mas to Lok Heng, and is also used as a shortcut to Sedeli and Bandar Penawar,” he said when contacted today.

Hussin said his team has contacted the Kota Tinggi Works Department to inform them about the matter (landslide).

This morning, a one-minute video showing the collapse of the road shoulder on the route following the torrential flow of river water after heavy rain went viral on social media. — Bernama

