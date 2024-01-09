IPOH, Jan 9 — A Swiss national who suffered a leg cramp rammed his car into the glass panel of a petrol station in Taman Canning here today.

Ipoh District Police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said in the incident at 10.30 am, the 77-year-old man who was driving a Perodua Myvi suffered a cramp in his right leg, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, skidding and crashing into a motorcycle and the glass panel.

“Initial investigations found that the Perodua Myvi was being parked at one of the pumps for refuelling purposes.

“The driver suddenly suffered a leg cramp and was unable to control the vehicle, causing the vehicle to lunge forward and hit a Yamaha motorcycle parked in front, as well as the glass panel of the premises,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said, however, the 29-year-old motorcyclist did not suffer any injuries.

According to him, the incident also caused a woman there to suffer an injury to her right leg, and the case was classified under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 (Rule 10 LN 166/59).

Videos and images of the incident have been circulating on Facebook since this afternoon. — Bernama

