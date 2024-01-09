KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today said the police will start compiling information from its intelligence gathering in the case of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, the autistic child whose murder last year remains unsolved.

He said the police decided to move onto the next step as the investigation is more than 90 per cent complete.

“We would like to say that all efforts from a conventional point of view, as well as scientific and forensic angles are 100 per cent. But that would be untrue. The investigation has exceeded 90 per cent at least.

“I have spoken to Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain. We are now building our case with the intelligence gathered. It could lead to an arrest, as the evidence is more than 50 per cent,” he said during a press conference at Bukit Aman here.

Razarudin said the police may recall those who have already recorded their statements during this process.

“There is a possibility. We may recall family members and witnesses to conduct further investigations,” he said.

Razarudin said the investigation was challenging because the police have yet to determine a motive for the murder.

“For now, the fact that the motive remains unknown is very important to Rayyan’s case. Rayyan was a six-year-old boy. He didn’t have any enemies. We do not know what led to the murder of this autistic boy.

“So long as the real motive remain unclear, the case will be investigated in its entirety. As I said earlier, from a conventional, scientific and forensic point of view,” he said.

On December 5, 2023, Zayn Rayyan went missing from his home at Block R Apartment Idaman, a day after his mother collected him from school at 12.30pm.

His body was discovered the following day in a river located approximately 200m from his home.

The case was officially classified as murder after preliminary post-mortem findings revealed ligature marks on the autistic boy’s neck and body.

Last month, Bernama reported that the police sought help from Interpol to review some information and evidence obtained in the investigation into the murder of Zayn Rayyan.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the assistance would involve the investigation team crosschecking the Interpol database.

So far, the police have recorded the statements of 225 individuals, in addition to collecting 248 individual deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) samples.