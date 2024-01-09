KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The issue of dropped calls or sudden disconnections in mobile phone calls has caught the attention of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), which conducted the Cellular Service Quality Test (Voice Calls) today.

The test aims to assess the network coverage provided by telecommunications service providers in Malaysia, hence addressing the issue that has been a topic of complaint by several parties of late.

During the test, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and his deputy Teo Nie Ching were taken on a bus ride from the Parliament Building to the Ministry of Communications in Putrajaya to personally observe and assess the quality of mobile phone calls, whether satisfactory or otherwise.

In his brief speech before the ride, Fahmi said the test would be conducted by trained MCMC officers using the special Nemo Walker Air testing equipment.

Advertisement

He said that two sets of Nemo Walker Air testing equipment will be used for two types of tests: repetitive calls and continuous calls.

Also joining Fahmi during the one-hour bus ride were MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and senior management of telecommunication companies such as CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, Unifi Mobile (TM Tech) and Yes (YTL Communication).

Approximately 30 media practitioners were also taken on a separate bus ride during the test while being briefed by an MCMC officer.

Advertisement

The result of the test will be analysed and announced by Fahmi at a press conference later today. — Bernama