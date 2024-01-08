KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Disaster Operations Room (BigBen) of the Public Works Department (JKR) has been instructed to operate at Level 2 — from 8am to midnight seven days a week — following the increase in natural disaster cases, especially in Johor and Pahang.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi in a Facebook post today said the operation involved all the staff of JKR’s Road Facilities Maintenance Branch (CSFJ) with four situation reports to be announced daily.

“I urge all residents in the affected areas to always be cautious and adhere to all directives issued by the relevant agencies. JKR will always be on standby, and I have instructed the JKR team to provide immediate assistance as needed.

“As of 6pm today, a total of 51 locations across the country have been affected by natural disasters, with 23 reported on federal roads and 28 on state roads,” he said.

In the same post, he reported that Pahang and Johor recorded the highest number of disaster-affected locations, with 19 each.

Based on shared disaster data across the country in BigBen JKR as of 6pm today, there were 31 flood incidents, 12 cases of landslides, four cases of road collapses, three cases of bridge damage or collapse, and one case of a sinking road.

The latest information on affected locations and disasters can be referred to on the official “BigBen JKR” Facebook page. — Bernama

