KUCHING, Dec 15 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will prioritise the welfare and well-being of the children involved in a case of a woman in Terengganu who allegedly has two husbands.

KPWKM minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said she would obtain detailed information on the matter to assess the form of assistance that could be provided, to ensure that the children involved continue to be safeguarded.

“I arrived late last night from Turkmenistan, and I have yet to receive detailed information,” she told reporters after the Ceria Kasih programme by the National Welfare Foundation (YKN) and the back-to-school contribution handover programme for the 2026 school session here yesterday.

Nancy said the case is currently being handled by the Terengganu Islamic Religious Affairs Department and falls under the jurisdiction of the state’s religious authorities.

She stressed that the ministry would examine the matter once a full report is received to determine the appropriate steps that can be taken to assist the children involved.

“Matters related to religion and the law will be referred to the relevant ministries and agencies in accordance with their respective jurisdictions,” she added.

Earlier, the media in Kelantan reported that a woman had exposed the actions of her sister-in-law, who allegedly married again in Thailand in November last year, despite still being legally married to her brother.

The woman claimed that her brother had been deceived by his wife, who had married another man more than a year ago. — Bernama