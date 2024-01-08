KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The number of flood evacuees in Johor and Pahang continues to rise to 8,578 people taking shelter in 78 temporary evacuation centres as at noon today, compared with 5,394 people in 63 centres reported this morning.

Based on the latest disaster report nationwide, issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, Johor recorded the highest number of evacuees, at 7,413 people placed in 52 relief centres in six districts, compared with 4,549 people in 40 centres as of 8 this morning.

It said that Kota Tinggi recorded a total of 3,796 evacuees being housed in 25 relief centres, followed by Johor Bahru (1,837 people in 10 centres), Kluang (1,635 people in 14 centres) and one centre each in Kulai (86 people), Pontian (17 people) and Segamat (42 people).

In Pahang, the number of evacuees also increased to 1,165 people taking shelter in 26 relief centres in three districts, compared with 845 people in 23 centres reported this morning.

In Maran, 485 evacuees were placed in 11 relief centres, followed by Rompin with 448 people in eight centres and Pekan with 232 evacuees in seven centres.

In Kuching, Sarawak, the number of evacuees in a relief centre, following a fire incident involving nine houses in Kampung Bintawa Hilir, Petra Jaya, remains at 38.

A survey of the situation by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that 15 rivers are at dangerous levels, including Sungai Skudai, Johor Bahru; Sungai Johor, Johor Bahru; Sungai Johor, Kota Tinggi; Sungai Johor, Kulai and Sungai Endau in Kluang.

Sungai Kedah, Kota Setar in Kedah; Sungai Kelantan, Gua Musang, in Kelantan. Five rivers in Pahang, namely Sungai Kuantan, Kuantan; Sungai Pahang, Pekan; Sungai Rompin, Rompin; Sungai Pahang, Jerantut and Sungai Pahang in Maran also recorded a dangerous water level, as well as Batang Sadong, Serian in Sarawak, and Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department, in a Facebook post today, also reported a total of 46 locations affected by the disaster, including 26 flood locations, followed by collapsed slopes (12 locations); damaged and collapsed bridges (three locations) and collapsed road (one).

It said that 19 disaster locations were detected in Johor, 16 locations in Pahang, one in Selangor, three locations each in Perak and Kelantan and two locations each in Kedah and Terengganu. — Bernama