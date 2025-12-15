KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the violent attack in Sydney and wished those injured a swift and full recovery.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish those injured a swift and full recovery,” he said in a Facebook.

Anwar said he was deeply alarmed by the attack, which claimed innocent lives and left many others injured, and condemned the act in the strongest terms.

“There can be no justification for violence directed at civilians, still less for attacks that single people out on the basis of race or religion, at any time or in any place. Such acts have no basis in any faith or belief,” he said.

The prime minister said Malaysia stood in firm solidarity with the people and Government of Australia at this difficult time and fully supported all efforts to ensure those responsible were identified and brought to justice in accordance with the law.

Xinhua reported quoting South Wales Primer Chris Minns as saying at least 12 people had died after a shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Saturday night.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement that the scenes at Bondi were “shocking”, while Minns described the incident as deeply distressing. — Bernama