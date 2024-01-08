PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — The Saudi Arabian government has set the quota at 31,600 pilgrims for Malaysia this Haj season, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

“The matter was conveyed by Saudi’s Haj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah during a meeting for the signing of the Memorandum of Haj Affairs 1445H/2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” he said in a statement today.

The Haj quota last year was 31,600 pilgrims.

“The meeting focused on discussing the contents of the memorandum, which pertained to organising and managing pilgrims. This included arrangements for flights, accommodations, and the provision of food and beverages for pilgrims during their pilgrimage in the Holy Land,” said Mohd Na’im.

He said they also discussed on matters related to Masyair affairs, including transportation for pilgrims and Haj officers.

“At the same time, preparations for overseeing the health aspects of the pilgrims were also discussed,” he added.

Mohd Na’im is currently in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the 2024 Haj and Umrah Conference organised by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah. — Bernama

