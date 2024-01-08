KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The number of flood victims in Johor and Pahang has dropped to 8,566 people at 73 temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 8pm tonight compared to 8,904 people at 80 PPS this afternoon.

According to a report on the latest flood situation issued by the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), there are 7,344 evacuees in Johor, with 25 PPS in Kota Tinggi housing 4,652 victims, 11 PPS in Kluang (1,613 victims), five PPS in Johor Baru (903 victims), three PPS in Segamat (73 victims), one PPS in Kulai (86 victims) and one PPS in Pontian (17 victims).

In Pahang, the number of flood victims dropped to 1,222 people from 334 families taking shelter at 27 PPS in three districts compared to 1,393 victims from 383 families at 26 PPS this afternoon.

A total of 536 victims from 167 families are housed at 11 PPS in Rompin, and there are eight PPS each in Maran (473 victims from 110 families) and Pekan (213 victims from 57 families).

Apart from this, one PPS was opened in Kuching, Sarawak to house 38 fire victims from 12 families.

Meanwhile, observations at the Drainage and Irrigation Department Telemetry Station show that several rivers are at danger levels, including Sungai Skudai and Sungai Johor in Johor Baru; Sungai Johor, Kota Tinggi; Sungai Johor, Kulai; and Sungai Endau, Kluang, all in Johor.

The others are Sungai Kedah, Kota Setar in Kedah; Sungai Kelantan, Kota Baru; Sungai Perak, Hulu Perak in Perak; Sungai Arau, Arau in Perlis; Sungai Salim, Batang Rajang, Sibu in Sarawak and Pahang rivers, namely Sungai Kuantan, Kuantan; Sungai Pahang, Jerantut; Sungai Pahang, Pekan and Maran; and Sungai Rompin, Rompin.

The report also said 60 roads were closed due to floods, damaged or collapsed bridges and landslides.

The affected roads include Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang in Kluang, Johor; Jalan Sungai Sok-Chucuh Puteri, Kuala Krai in Kelantan; Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang-Gerik-Jeli, Hulu Perak in Perak and Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut in Pahang. — Bernama