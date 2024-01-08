KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The number of flood victims in Johor and Pahang has risen slightly to 8,904 people at 80 relief centres (PPS) as of 4pm today compared to 8,578 people at 78 PPS this morning.

According to the latest flood situation report issued by the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), Johor has 7,511 victims from 2,108 families at 54 PPS in six districts compared to 7,413 people at 52 PPS this morning.

The report said 4,397 victims were sheltering at 26 PPS in Kota Tinggi, followed by Kluang with 1,680 victims (516 families) at 14 PPS, Johor Baru (1,271 victims from 363 families, 10 PPS), Segamat (60 victims from 17 families, two PPS) and one PPS each in Kulai (86 victims from 23 families) and Pontian (17 victims from four families).

In Pahang, the flood situation has worsened with 1,393 victims from 383 families at 26 PPS in three districts compared to 1,165 victims at 26 PPS at noon.

A total of 622 victims from 194 families were housed at 10 PPS in Rompin, followed by Maran with 478 victims from 111 families while in Pekan there were 293 victims from 78 families at eight PPS.

One PPS was opened in Kuching, Sarawak to house 38 fire victims from 12 families.

Meanwhile, observations at the Drainage and Irrigation Department Telemetry Station show that several Johor rivers are at danger levels, including Sungai Skudai and Sungai Johor in Johor Baru, Sungai Johor in Kulai and Sungai Endau in Kluang.

The others are Sungai Kedah, Kota Setar in Kedah; Sungai Kelantan, Gua Musang in Kelantan; Sungai Perak, Hulu Perak in Perak; Sungai Arau, Arau in Perlis; Batang Sadong, Serian in Sarawak; and Sungai Kuantan, Kuantan; Sungai Pahang, Jerantut; Sungai Pahang, Pekan and Maran, and Sungai Rompin, Rompin; all in Pahang.

The report said 50 roads were closed due to floods, damaged or collapsed bridges and landslides.

The affected roads include Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang in Kluang, Johor; Jalan Sungai Sok-Chucuh Puteri, Kuala Krai in Kelantan; Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang-Gerik-Jeli, Hulu Perak in Perak and Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut in Pahang. — Bernama