KOTA TINGGI, Jan 8 — Those intending to go to the town centre here are urged to temporarily postpone their trip due to the high floodwater levels.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said several roads in the town centre, such as Jalan Tun Seri Lanang leading to the bridge area, as well as Jalan Abdullah and Jalan Niaga Utama, are still submerged, making it impossible for vehicles to pass through, except for rescue boats.

“I urge affected residents and the public intending to enter Kota Tinggi town to temporarily postpone their trip until conditions permit, such as when the water has receded or returned to normal,” he told reporters during the rescue operation in the town centre today.

Hussin also said that 112 civilians trapped in the flood in the town centre have been successfully rescued after floodwaters rose suddenly last night.

He said during the rescue operation, there were several victims trapped in residential and business premises who refused to be evacuated.

“There are some of them who thought that the floods were not dangerous and would subside quickly.

“When the water kept rising, they sought help, and with the professionalism shown by our rescue agencies, all the trapped victims were successfully evacuated and placed in nearby temporary relief centres,” he said.

On road closures, he said although some main roads are closed, there are alternative routes to exit to Mersing and Kota Tinggi.

“There are roads on the Johor Bahru-Kota Tinggi and Kota Tinggi-Mersing routes through the bypass and Simpang Pasak road to the traffic light in Bandar Penawar leading to Johor Baru, but it takes quite a long time due to the road diversion,” he added. — Bernama