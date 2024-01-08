KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said no statutory declarations (SD) were signed by Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs to overthrow the government.

Utusan Malaysia today reported him as saying that he is puzzled by the government's daily statements regarding the “Dubai Move”.

“There are no SDs that we have collected or obtained from PN members of parliament to overthrow the government. None. I don't know why Zahid (Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) is daydreaming until such statements are issued.

“The Prime Minister (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) already has a strong majority, supported by five of our members. Why are they agitated?" he was quoted as saying.

He was responding to Zahid's statement indicating that any attempt to overthrow the government or create a 'tebuk atap' administration through sworn documents from parliamentarians is now obsolete.

The Umno president was previously quoted saying that the enforcement of the Anti-Hopping Act by the party makes the use of sworn documents, as practised before, no longer relevant.

However, Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Razlan Muhammad Rafii said that the opposition is aware they cannot garner support from a sufficient number of MPs to oppose Anwar's leadership.

Consequently, he clarified that PN is resorting to alternative strategies to portray the government as economically 'broken' through subtle sabotage, intending to use it as a campaign tool to secure voter support in the 16th General Election.

“What they are trying to do today is that the bet holder knows it is unreasonable to change the government with a large majority. So, they are only economically sabotaging the success of the government's administration today, which will benefit the people.

“They must do this sabotage to show that the current government is failing in administering the country. So, there will be no investment coming into the country, and the opposition will exploit this until the next election.

“This is a betrayal to the country because they know it is difficult to change a government that has the support of a two-thirds majority, but by doing things that can affect efforts to attract foreign investors will certainly give an advantage to the opposition," Razlan was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

In the same development, Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Abdul Fasal said that eight more opposition MPs are claiming to support the prime minister and clarified that they are awaiting the Parliament session scheduled for February 28.

Yesterday, it was reported that Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor claimed that PN has obtained enough SDs to bring down the unity government.

Sanusi, however, did not furnish further details, including the exact number of SDs amassed.

“The SDs are enough, just wait for the day,” he was quoted as saying after launching the Publicity and Public Participation Programme for the Padang Terap District Local Draft Plan at the Tunku Putra Hall in Kuala Nerang.

He made these remarks in response to questions from the media on the number of SDs collected by PN in its apparent bid to topple the government under the leadership of Anwar.