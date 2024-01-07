KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — An Indonesian man fell to his death from the 17th floor of a condominium in Setapak after a quarrel with his wife that led to him stabbing her, yesterday.

Wangsa Maju District Police Chief, Supt Ashari Abu Samah, the 44-year-old suspect was reportedly quarrelling with his wife over a misunderstanding at 11.15am and ended up stabbing her with a knife.

“It is believed that the man then ran to the balcony of the 17th-floor condominium unit and fell over. He was found dead near the swimming pool on the ground floor,” he said in a statement, here today.

He said the suspect’s wife, 37, who sustained severe injuries to the chest, is now stable at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, he added. — Bernama

